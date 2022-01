Welsh First Minister: PM's history "catching up with him"

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford believes Boris Johnson's history is "catching up with him", highlighting that he has been sacked from two previous jobs "for not telling the truth".

He says the government is "not functioning" because every decision is being made solely on the basis of what it does to "shore up" the position of the Prime Minister.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn