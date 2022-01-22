Joe vs Carole Season 1

Joe vs Carole Season 1 Trailer HD - JOE vs CAROLE is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit.

She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry.

But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

The results prove dangerous.