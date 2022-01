The FBI's Texas Two-Step

It's terrifying and astonishing: A known radical Islamist takes hostages at a Texas Synagogue, demands the release of a jailed Islamic terrorist who tried to kill U.S. Troops and livestreams the whole event.

Then, the FBI claims they don't know what his motive was.

Crazy, right?

Not if you're Joe Biden's Department of Justice.

Watch as Mark rips into the woke culture of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.