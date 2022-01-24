POVERTY, NO JOBS, CRIME, MMT, HOUSING PRICES COLLAPSING, INTEREST RATES UP, INFLATION, NEW DEAL NEED

Darius Ross, A 35 yr veteran of entrepreneurship and real estate (real estate investing, brokerage sales, Property management and acquisition) whose life’s path has gone from inner city struggles including poverty, violence ,eviction and foreclosure to the corporate suites.

Along the way through those struggles He used those guerilla transitional skills to create a lucrative business and become a philanthropist & social activist.

Who has fought and been a spokesperson for the following causes :the estate taxes,the minimum wage, the Pre-K program in NYC and Millionaire Tax.

Darius has also won numerous Who’s who awards and has been a Past member of Carnegie Hall Junior Board among other Civic boards!