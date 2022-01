Uddhav Thackeray: Wasted 25 years in alliance with the BJP | Oneindia News

Speaking on the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena party founder Bal Thackeray, his son and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he believes that 25 years that the Sena had spent with the BJP as an ally were "rotted".

