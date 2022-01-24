Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame', says WHO Europe director | Oneindia News

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said that once the current Omicron wave is over in Europe, the pandemic situation could be over in the region; This year’s Republic Day function on the Rajpath will not see any kids or unvaccinated adults among the audience due to the fear of Covid; Sanjay Raut said that the country could have seen a prime minister from Shiv Sena had they not left contesting from North India for the BJP; BSF, Jammu Frontier, has intensified vigil and strengthened its troops in view of another security threat ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in India.

