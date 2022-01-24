#Survival #Tip of the Day (1-23-22)

#Survival #Tip of the Day: If you or someone else is in a hypothermic situation you can't allow them or yourself to fall asleep.

If you're already hypothermic every neuron in your brain will be telling you to shut your eyes.

Don't listen.

A cold casualty may beg you to allow them to rest, you cannot let them.

Sleep slows respiration and circulation, compounding the problem, also making it impossible to judge mental status, a key indicator in hypothermia severity.

When it comes to the cold, stay awake and stay alive.