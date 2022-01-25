2 Corinthians 8-9 Sacrifice of Self and the Grace of Giving

Until the self is conquered, nothing can be done for the Kingdom of God.

The proof of our love is in the way we give money, time, heart and self.

There is no excuse to not give: God bestowed grace on the Macedonian Christians who gave out of their deep poverty and Christ memorialized the poor widow who gave of her substance into the treasury.

These did not suffer the worst poverty of spiritual bankruptcy.

Once the self is presented a living sacrifice to God, He is able to supply all we need and provide abounding grace.