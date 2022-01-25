#20: The New Paradigm: Magical Communities, Soul Contracts, Time Maps, Humanity Levels Up w/ Aurora

Howdy partners, Jordan Vezeau here, welcoming you to another magical episode of Divulgence!

In this twentieth episode (20 down baby!), due to the masses of popular demand, I happily welcome back to the show my special friend Aurora, who assists me in creating some Akashik Records of our own!

Aurora is a galactic-flavoured walk-in who, while on Earth, wears many impressive hats, such as teacher, artist, clothing/fashion designer, and musician.

She is also known for her famous ‘Flying Rainbow Lasagne’ concept, a focus of much of her works and teachings in general.

We go deep on learning what it is to be human, covering all sorts of fun topics, such as time maps and dimensionality, soul contracts, cosmic truth, law and justice, using your mind to reach across time and space, chakra and energy center systems, the true importance of reading, magical communities, star seeds, the notion that we are all built and neuro-wired differently, Harrison Bergeron and José Argüelles, telepathic care packages and telempathy, the commodification of time, transhumanism and human augmentation, our personal missions of beingness, reading the musical score of time and life, E.T.

101 The Cosmic Instruction Manual, and the true mind capabilities beyond the imposed language structures.

Aurora shares her amazingly beautiful art with us, including some of her latest pieces, and explains her incredible process of starting a DIY art project, taking it to the max extreme (with unique paint mixing and chemistry), and turning it into a wonderful experience with a gorgeous masterpiece of colour and impeccable quality as a final product.

She uses her work to explain the significance of all the accumulated time and effort that goes into creating one single thing, whatever that thing may be.

She also speaks on the language of art, how time is self-aware and intelligent, making clothing with the cosmos and her clothing production process, how your job could and should be your joy, what she aims to communicate with her works and creations, and being an entrepreneur of physicality!

In addition to her insanely awesome art, Aurora also shows us that illiteracy is equal to blindness, the non-linear way of looking at life, how humans are leveling up, and how we are moving from this old paradigm to a brand new one, so pay attention!

It is always a great pleasure having Aurora on the show, and this episode is another example of just why that is – so please enjoy!