Biden refers to Fox News reporter as "Stupid Son of a B*tch"

Watch POTUS Joe Biden swears HOT ON THE MIC, refering to Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, a Stupid Son of a B*tch.
Biden responded this way after Doocy questioned him about inflation.
Watch POTUS Joe Biden swears HOT ON THE MIC, refering to Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, a Stupid Son of a B*tch.
Biden responded this way after Doocy questioned him about inflation.
Biden heard calling a reporter a "stupid son of a bitch" after question about inflation.
Joe Biden was caught lashing out at Fox News' Peter Doocy on a hot mic. It's not clear whether Joe Biden even..