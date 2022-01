Cabinet in defiant mood despite police party investigation

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg sought to defend Boris Johnson and the "amazing job" he has done outside No.

10, despite the Met Police announcing an investigation into alleged parties at Downing Street.

Other Cabinet members were less forthcoming in the face of questions from reporters.

Report by Edwardst.

