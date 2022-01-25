Episode 474 - Brad Dacus and Derald Skinner on To Every Man An Answer
Episode 474 - Brad Dacus and Derald Skinner on To Every Man An Answer

Host Derald Skinner of Calvary Chapel Pearl Harbor and Brad Dacus of Pacific Justice Institute answer your Bible questions on our live call-in Christian apologetic show.

Call in with your question to 1-888-827-5276.