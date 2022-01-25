MSNBC Attempts to Smear and Belittle Harvard Medical School Grad, Dr. R.W. Malone

Chris Hayes, an anchor on MSNBC, does his very best to smear and belittle the doctor who pioneered and patented the mRNA vaccine technology that a large portion of the COVID-19 vaccines are based on.

Dr. R.W.

Malone is a Harvard Medical School graduate and exemplar, and one of the authoritative and leading experts on mRNA, DNA, and Virology with over 30 years bench research experience in the same, who patented several of the technologies that the vaccine is based on and this can all be verified simply by going to Google Scholar to his profile and checking this out.