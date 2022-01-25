New York State Mask Mandate Ruled Unconstitutional By State Supreme Court

'The Independent' reports that New York governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate has been ruled unconstitutional by the state's Supreme Court.

The mandate, in place for all public indoor spaces, went into effect in December of 2021 and was supposed to continue through February 1, 2022.

On January 24, Governor Hochul said that she would challenge the decision of New York State Supreme Court judge, Thomas Rademaker.

My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately, Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, via 'The Independent'.

Judge Rademaker reportedly said that the mandate overstepped the governor's authority by bypassing the state legislature.

According to 'The Independent,' the judge noted that the decision does not reflect on the efficacy of masks, rather that, “enacting any laws to this end is entrusted solely to the State Legislature.”.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate for large businesses was similarly blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A spokeswoman for the New York State Education Department told 'The New York Times' that the state's Health Department would appeal the decision.

'The Independent' notes that this would temporarily restore the mandate until an appellate court can rule on the matter.

Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule, Emily DeSantis, Spokeswoman for the New York State Education Department, via 'The New York Times'