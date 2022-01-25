Worldwide Shark Attacks Increased Almost 30% In 2021

'Newsweek' reports that the number of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide rose significantly in 2021.

According to a report published by the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File (ISAF), there were 73 attacks on humans last year, up 28% from 2020.

'Newsweek' reports the number of deaths remained about the same, with 11 recorded fatalities in 2021 and 13 in 2020.

According to the ISAF report, New Caldonia in the South Pacific had two fatal shark attacks in 2021.

Australia, the country that usually has the most shark fatalities, only reported one death in 2021.

There is a lot of tourism in New Caledonia, a destination for a lot of French tourists that encourages a lot of the sportier people to do things like kite surfing.

And they have quite a few tiger sharks there, Gavin Naylor, Director of the Florida Program for Shark Research and study co-author, via Newsweek.

In the United States, there were 47 shark attacks in 2021, a 42% increase from 2020 and representing 64% of total worldwide attacks.

According to the ISAF report, most shark attacks in the U.S. occur in Florida, which recorded 28 bites in 2021.

Fatalities are absolutely, very strongly correlated with the size of the shark, and that depends on where you're surfing.

, Gavin Naylor, Director of the Florida Program for Shark Research and study co-author, via Newsweek.

We don't have too many white sharks close to shore in Florida, so we don't have many fatalities at all in Florida, and yet we lead the world with bites because there are lots and lots of smaller blacktip sharks close to shore and there are a lot of people who surf, Gavin Naylor, Director of the Florida Program for Shark Research and study co-author, via Newsweek.

