Govt getting on with job despite police party investigation

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says the government is "getting on with the job" despite the police investigation which has been launched into alleged Downing Street parties.

He points out they have relaxed Covid travel rules while the prime minister has been dealing "with the situation in Ukraine".

Report by Edwardst.

