White Martyrdom Before Red Martyrdom

Martyrs like St.

Agnes inspire us.

But are we willing to embrace a martyrdom like her’s?

As the world devolves more and more…racing towards Sodom and Gomorrah…as Catholics are more and more rejecting the Faith, even apostatizing to the point that you wonder if the anti-Christ is near.

Know that the persecutions and tortures of the anti-Christ will be a most extreme and unique type that far surpasses the pagan emperors of old.

Are we ready to face potential martyrdom?

Will we be given that special grace?

Are we well disposed through much penance and sacrifice to receive that grace?

Well…look at us now…are we the stuff that is willing to suffer, even the smallest inconveniences in life?

Are we willing to be patient with others and to love those that we don’t necessarily like?

Are we willing to suffer corrections, humiliations?

Are we practicing mortification?

Are we willing to bear with one another…suffer the other…this is all a preparation for blood martyrdom by living a white martyrdom now.

For you children…for you who are the age of St.

Agnes…are you willing to obey your parents fully and promptly at all times?

Doing your chores without complaint…playing well with your siblings.

Doing the family Rosary with attention…willing to suffer the loss of a game while rejoicing in those who won?

Or are we complaining, murmuring and rejecting the crosses of life…I can’t believe my mother won’t let me listen to that type of music..or let me view that modern movie?

If you can’t deny yourself the smallest treat or embrace even a splinter of a cross, then how could you possibly be like St.

Agnes?

And what of us adults?

Are we ones who cannot endure the faults and failings of other people without being so easily upset or offended…are we going to pray for our persecutors as they put us to death when, in fact, we can’t even be friendly, kind, and just to our fellow believers?

Are we who are so used to comfort zone heating, warm fires, and hot showers going to do well if and when we are scourged or put on the rack?

Or are we going to be like those gave incense to the gods to escape suffering?

Will we deny ourselves or will we give a pinch of incense to the god of sensuality and fill our carnal appetites with modern fare?

Will we truly love each other, bear with one another, and practice heroic patience with our neighbor, or will we genuflect before the god of disordered self love?

Martyrs are made by the grace of God and by good formation and practice.

They are witnesses of love before they become witnesses through their blood.