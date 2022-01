B Encouraged: God Shows Up in Difficult Moments - Proving Himself as True (1/26/2022)

Looking at Isaiah 41 (again - I know - something we need to hear often:); God reveals God's loving faithfulness.

It is in the difficult moments of life, that God's goodness is most clearly displayed, fears are set free, doubts are overwhelmed by love.

God loves to prove God's goodness to us, God loves to strengthen us as God saves us.

Through such salvation we come to know the God of love all the more clearly.