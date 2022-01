Labour: It's an 'open secret' Chancellor wants the PM's job

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson says it's an "open secret" that Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have "designs" on the role of prime minister.

She claims Boris Johnson has "lied" continually and is making the UK an "international laughing stock".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn