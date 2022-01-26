Rakhi Sawant EVICTED from Bigg Boss house

The finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' is just around the corner.
The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting with twists and turns.
#rakhisawant #biggboss15 #pratiksehajpal
The finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' is just around the corner.
The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting with twists and turns.
#rakhisawant #biggboss15 #pratiksehajpal
After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, 'Bigg Boss 15' will have another surprise eviction of Rakhi Sawant.
The latest buzz around the 'Bigg Boss 15' house is that Rajiv Adatia, whom the ever-controversial Shamita Shetty calls her brother,..