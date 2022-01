Derek Nowlin and the "State of the Union" | Finding Your Place Ep. 22

How is the country looking at the moment?

Derek Nowlin is here to talk to us about how we think the country looks at the moment in politics and culture.

In the near future, he is going to be starting his own podcast "Honest Hour" to share is funny stories and jokes but teach important life lessons with his guests.

We talk about relationships, where Derek plans on going with his comedy, and more!!!