Bihar: Train set on fire by students protesting over railway exam | Oneindia News

A passenger train was set on fire and another was attacked with stones in Bihar in violent protests by students on Wednesday even as the country marked the 73rd Republic Day; Congress's division was back at the forefront with some leaders congratulating Ghulam Nabi Azad for his Padma Bhushan honour and others, like Jairam Ramesh targeting his colleague calling him "Ghulam, not Azad".

