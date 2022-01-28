Bihar Railway Exam Row: Students call for Bihar Bandh,Political parties back the move |Oneindia News

Students protesting against the Railways NTPC exams in Bihar called for a state-wide bandh today.

RJD, Congress, CPI-M, and CPI-ML have supported the bandh which is called by AISA and other youth organizations.

#Railways #BiharBandh #NTPCExams आरआरबी एनटीपीसी परीक्षा (RRB NTPC Exam result) परिणाम को लेकर विवाद जारी है.

छात्रों ने आज बिहार बंद (Bihar Bandh) का आह्वान किया है.

तो वहीं, छात्रों के बिहार बंद को विपक्षी दलों ने भी समर्थन दिया है तो वहीं, बिहार से लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश तक कई जिलों में पुलिस (UP Police Alert) को अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.

रेलवे पुलिस को भी मुस्तैद रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं.

इसी बीच पटना के चर्चित कोचिंग संचालक Khan sir का वीडियो सामने आया है.

#BiharBandh #StudentProtestInBihar #KhanSir