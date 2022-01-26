Ukraine crisis: Blinken says US offers no concessions in response to Russian demands

Washington says its proposals offer a "serious path forward" but "no change" in policy, in response to Russia's demands on NATO and security in Europe.
Washington says its proposals offer a "serious path forward" but "no change" in policy, in response to Russia's demands on NATO and security in Europe.
Watch VideoUkraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even..
Ukraine has captured the attention of the international media, because there are serious concerns about a potential military..