KENT AND MATT HENRY | 1-26-22 WORSHIP WEDNESDAY LIVE | CARRIAGE HOUSE WORSHIP

LIVE - Kent and Matt Henry leads two hours of worship and intercession live from the Gateway House of Prayer in St.
Louis, MO on January 26, 2022.
- LIVE
LIVE - Kent and Matt Henry leads two hours of worship and intercession live from the Gateway House of Prayer in St.
Louis, MO on January 26, 2022.
- LIVE
🎶🎶 LIVE - Kent and Carla Henry lead worship, narrate and pray from Revelation 3:14-22 and 4:1-5 LIVE for “Worship..
🎶🎶 LIVE - Kent and Carla Henry lead worship, narrate and pray from Revelation 1:12-20 LIVE for “Worship Monday"..
🎶🎶 LIVE - Kent and Carla Henry lead worship, narrate and pray from Psalm 34 LIVE for “Worship Thursday" from the..