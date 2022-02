Labour accuses PM of turning Parliament into a 'pantomime'

Shadow Employment Minister Alison McGovern says Boris Johnson's inability to answer questions around Downing Street parties during lockdown has turned Parliament into a "pantomime" and it is "driving everybody up the wall".

She believes this could be solved if the prime minister answered "basic questions" and demonstrated he has a "basic regard" for the truth.

Report by Edwardst.

