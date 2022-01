Moon Knight 2022 teaser trailer disney

Let's establish some parameters.

I'm not Spider-Man.

And I'm not the Punisher.

They represent extreme ends of the same costumed spectrum.

I'm Moon Knight.

And you all know that means one thing.

No one in this room --myself included-- knows precisely what I am capable of.

I beat the Avengers.

Imagine what I could do to any one of you.