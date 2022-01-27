Fukushima Residents Who Developed Cancer Sue Power Company Over Nuclear Disaster

'The Independent' reports that six people in Japan who grew up near the Fukushima nuclear reactor have sued the power company after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

On January 27, a lawsuit was filed that claims the cancer was triggered by massive amounts of radiation that leaked from the plant in 2011.

According to 'The Independent,' the petitioners, who were children at the time of the disaster, are now between the ages of 17 and 27.

They are seeking over $5 million in compensation from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco).

On March 11, 2011, a massive earthquake northeast of Japan triggered a tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima plant's cooling system.

The resulting nuclear meltdown impacted tens of thousands of locals.

All of the plaintiffs, who were between 6 and 16 at the time of the disaster, were diagnosed with thyroid cancer between 2012 and 2018.

According to a Fukushima prefectural survey, nearly 300 people in the area have been diagnosed with or suspected to have thyroid cancer.

In 2019, three officials from Tepco were found not guilty of criminal responsibility for the meltdown.

The Tokyo district court ruled that the company's former executives could not have predicted the disaster.

'The Independent' reports that case, and its ruling in favor of Tepco, have now been taken to a higher court.