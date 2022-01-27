Sebastian Gorka LIVE: Spotify dumps Neil Young

Sebastian talks about Neil Young losing his bout against Joe Rogan, and the latest absurd vaccine statements from Fauci, with special guests Matt Boyle, Julio Rosas, Dr. Ben Carson, and Robert Wilkie.
Sebastian talks about Neil Young losing his bout against Joe Rogan, and the latest absurd vaccine statements from Fauci, with special guests Matt Boyle, Julio Rosas, Dr. Ben Carson, and Robert Wilkie.
Sebastian talks to California Correspondent Jennifer Horn about the latest evil attempts by California public schools to groom..
For this One on One interview, Sebastian talks to the founder of Young Americans Against Socialism, Morgan Zegers, about her..