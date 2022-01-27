Punxsutawney Phil Prepares for Groundhog Day 2022

Yahoo reports that in 2021, Punxsutawney Phil made his annual weather prediction in relative solitude.

Phil's prediction was reportedly only witnessed by the groundhog's closest friends, the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

But the nation's most popular festival for a rodent will return after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On February 2, 2022, the world's most famous groundhog will once again step out into the spotlight.

Yahoo reports that this year's festival will begin on January 30 with the traditional "Lunch with Phil.".

As the sun rises on February 2, Phil will emerge from his climate-controlled fake tree stump.

According to Yahoo, thousands of people come to Gobbler's Knob to hear Phil's prediction each year (except for last year).

This year's festival marks the 136th time that Phil will have offered his prediction for the end of winter.

Yahoo reports it may be unlikely that Phil doesn't see his shadow.

Out of 135 forecasts, Phil has predicted an early spring just 20 times, according to Groundhog Club records.

Phil also may not be totally accurate with his predictions.

According to Stormfax.com: , "The groundhog's seasonal forecasting accuracy is somewhat low.

Phil's winter prognostications have been correct only 39% of the time."