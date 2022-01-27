BIDEN Confirms BLACK WOMAN Replacing BREYER on SCOTUS

President Biden and outgoing Supreme Court Judge Stephen Breyer confirmed Judge Breyer is retiring at the end of his term and that Biden is nominating a Black Woman to replace him.
President Biden and outgoing Supreme Court Judge Stephen Breyer confirmed Judge Breyer is retiring at the end of his term and that Biden is nominating a Black Woman to replace him.
Tucker breaks down President Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman after Supreme Court Justice Breyer announces his..
Biden said that Vice President Kamala Harris, who also made history by being the first black woman to serve in her role, would help..