White House LEAKS Breyer's Plans, Supreme Court Showdown Coming Soon

The White House went behind Justice Breyer's back by leaking his retirement plans.
Biden has committed to nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court, let's take a look at some of his likely picks.
Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joins President Biden at the White House Following brief remarks by the president,..
Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights legislation in the Senate Wednesday after a day of debates. Hours later,..
Watch VideoLiberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill..