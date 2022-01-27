Retiring Justice Breyer Says It's Up to the Future Generations to Make American Experiment Work

Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joins President Biden at the White House Following brief remarks by the president, Justice Breyer recalls the divisions of the Civil War and urges future generations to make the American experiment work.
In a White House remarks, Breyer seemed to acknowledge some of the challenges facing the country, quoting the Gettysburg address..