pisode 33 - 4 Types of Tongues Pt. 2

It is time for another podcast!

This week we dig a little deeper and talk about tongues in the Bible and four different ways tongues are used.

Most people don't understand that tongues have different purposes and there is power in each way the gift of tongues is used.

This is a continuation of our study on the Holy Spirit.

You can subscribe to my podcast on your favorite platform and my YouTube Channel.

You can also check out my blog and subscribe to that as well!

All of that can be done at my website at www.connectingthegap.net.

Hope you guys have a blessed week!