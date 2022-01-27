Traditional Foods for Chinese New Year 2022

Traditional Foods for , Chinese New Year 2022.

In honor of the Year of the Tiger, , here are some traditional Chinese foods to help you celebrate.

1.

, Dumplings.

Dumplings must be arranged in a line as a symbol of life moving in a direction instead of in circles.

It is believed that the more dumplings you eat, the more money you can make in the New Year.

2.

, Nian Gao.

When eating this glutinous rice cake, it is customary to say, “Getting higher year-after-year by year,” meaning life will improve.

.

3.

, Sweet Rice Balls.

The shape of this food is associated with reuniting and being together.

4.

, Fish.

Crucian carp, Chinese mud carp and Catfish are said to bring good luck, good fortune and surplus, respectively.

It must be carefully positioned on the dinner table, face distinguished guests or elders and be the last dish left on the table with leftovers.

5, Steamed Chicken.

Symbolizing family, the chicken is typically first offered to ancestors for blessings and protection.

If eating in a traditionally Chinese environment for the New Year, there is also dining etiquette to keep in mind:.

1.

Don't stick your chopstick into a bowl of rice.

2.

It's also frowned upon to tap your bowl with chopsticks.

3.

Don't pass food with your chopsticks, and never start eating before your host