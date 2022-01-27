What To Do if Seasonal Affective Disorder Is Bringing You Down

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a form of depression directly related to the changing of seasons.

According to health experts, nearly 1 in 20 Americans suffer from SAD.

If you've been feeling down this winter, here a some simple ways to feel better:.

Recognize SAD Symptoms. If life feels more difficult when the temperature is frigid or when the sun disappears, you may have SAD.

For example, it might be a little bit serious in September and a little worse in October and a little worse in November.

, Dr. Norman Rosenthal, clinical professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine, via NPR.

Experts say recognizing symptoms of SAD early on is critical to avoid its long-term debilitating effects.

Step Into the Light.

A lack of exposure to sunlight is the defining cause of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Experts say you can minimalize the effects of seasonal depression with a SAD lamp.

If I come in feeling a bit foggy-headed, I'll turn it on and it functions a lot like taking a walk outside, just like allowing my brain to wake up a little bit.

, Isabel Harris, vlogger, via NPR.

Exercise .

Health experts say many affected by seasonal depression may help lessen their symptoms through quality exercise.

Doing things like exercising during the active time of your day can actually help your body know kind of what time of day it is.

, Emily Manoogian, Ph.D.

Clinical researcher at Salk Institute for Biological Studies, via NPR.

...If you force yourself to get up, then push yourself... you can feel much, much better.

, Emily Manoogian, Ph.D.

Clinical researcher at Salk Institute for Biological Studies, via NPR