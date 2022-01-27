Siberian Husky so funny and wants to talk to cute baby.

Siberian Huskies are mischievous and playful creatures with almost a Columbus-like need to explore the unknown.

These personality traits are one of the main reasons why people and the internet are in love with these big fluffy dogs.

And by "in love," I mean "creating hilarious memes," of course.

And creating them isn't a hard task at all - no other dog is as weird, as vocal and as unpredictable as these snow dogs.

And though they require a lot of care, all of their owners agree that Huskies are, indeed, the funniest dogs ever.