Navjot Sidhu abandoned his mother, alleges sister Suman Toor | Oneindia News

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister has alleged that the former cricketer abandoned his mother after his father's death in 1986.

The NRI sister Suman Toor alleged that their mother died a destitute at the Delhi Railway Station in 1989.

