Starmer: Government 'paralysed' by party investigations

Sir Keir Starmer has called for the full publication of the Sue Gray report and speedy completion of the police investigation into Downing Street parties, claiming the government is "paralysed" as it awaits the findings.

The Labour leader added that it was "completely offensive" that attention was focused on the prime minister's behaviour rather than "the really big issues facing this country".

Report by Buseld.

