Davey: Met Police party investigation 'looks like stitch up'

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey has criticised the Metropolitan Police's handing of its investigation into Downing Street parties, saying the force is losing public confidence.

"The Met have changed their minds four times during this whole saga … that's why people are beginning to feel this looks like a stitch up," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn