Andrew Wiggins Deserves All-Star Recognition, Not Mockery

The 2022 NBA All-Star starters have been announced and one name has drawn the most attention, Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins is making his first appearance and many have taken umbrage with his selection.

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains why Wiggins deserves recognition and not mockery for making the team, given it isn't likely to lead to a major snub.