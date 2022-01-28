Minnie Mouse Trades Her Dress for a Pantsuit

Minnie Mouse is taking a break from her red polka dot dress thanks to Stella McCartney.

She will now temporarily rock a blue polka dotted pantsuit.

The fashion designer came up with Minnie's new look to celebrate Disneyland Paris' 30-year anniversary.

This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation, Stella McCartney, via statement.

Minnie will debut the new look in Paris starting in March, the beginning of Women's History Month.

The change was met with mixed reviews online.

While many welcomed the new attire, some, including Candace Owens, condemned Disney for trying to make Minnie "more masculine.".

... They are trying to destroy fabrics of our society pretending that there's issues.

This is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don't look at inflation, Jesse, Candace Owens, via 'Jesse Watters Prime Time'.

Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit, Candace Owens, via 'Jesse Watters Prime Time'