Low-Income Americans Struggle To Isolate From COVID-19, Experts Say

CBS News reports an increasing problem among lower-income Americans during the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is... .

... they have a difficult time protecting themselves against coronavirus at home.

As the highly-infectious Omicron variant continues its spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on isolation and quarantine.

The agency recommends those infected by coronavirus should stay in a "sick room" and use separate bathrooms. But the CDC acknowledges this guidance may be impossible for many Americans.

According to CBS News, it is estimated nearly 81 million Americans currently dwell in homes that are "unsuitable for isolation or quarantine" from others.

Here we have many families that live in small units or live close together.

Dr. Pia Pannaraj, head of pediatric immunization research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, via CBS News.

It's hard to separate from the rest of the family.

And so once one person gets COVID, it's very possible that everyone is exposed within that household.

... it's very possible that everyone is exposed within that household.

, Dr. Pia Pannaraj, head of pediatric immunization research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, via CBS News.

If one cannot avoid exposure to an infected housemate, experts advise Americans to wear a "well-fitting mask inside the home."