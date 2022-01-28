A clip from 'Beyond Bravo-7' on Professor Caroll Quigley

For anyone unfamiliar with the historical significance of the highly influential author and professor Caroll Quigley, he was brought to the forefront of public consciousness when former student Rhode Scholar and president of the United States William Jefferson Clinton publicly recognized him in his speech to the Democratic National Convention in 1992.

Quigley was one of the most respected Ivy League Historians of the 20th century.

A professor of history at Georgetown University having also taught at Princeton and Harvard Universities.

He was a frequent lecturer in the U.S. Naval Weapons Laboratory, the Foreign Service Institute, and the Naval College in Virginia.

In 1958 he served as a consultant to the Congressional Select Committee which set up NASA.

In 1966 his book Tragedy and Hope A History of the World in Our Time, which he exhaustively researched over 20 years, exposed the illegitimate and fraudulent form government being planned surreptitiously by the corporate elite.

A form of government claimed to be representative but which cleverly exploits its consenting followers without their awareness.