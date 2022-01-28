Get to know Honduras’ first female president Xiomara Castro

Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras' first woman president on Thursday (January 27) as her government faces tests over a sharply divided Congress, rising debt and relations with China.
Newly-sworn in Honduran President Xiomara Castro held a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris right after her inauguration..
Xiomara Castro's arrival marks the end to the right-wing National Party's 12-year reign.
President-elect Xiomara Castro, who is due to be sworn in on Thursday, faces the challenge of a political crisis over the next head..