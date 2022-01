CBI appoints new team to probe Judge Uttam Anand murdercase | Jharkhand High Court | Oneindia News

According to sources, CBI has appointed a new team of officers to probe the murderof Jharkhand judge Uttam Anand.

This change in investigating officers comes as the Jharkhand HC consistently showed dissatisfaction with the probe during the hearings.

