Trucker Freedom convoy 2022 storms Ottawa

A convoy of over 50,000 trucks and 500,000 people arrived in Ottawa today to protest Covid vaccine mandates.
Justin Trudo and is family have left the province and are hiding in a safe house
Freedom Convoy spokesman Benjamin Dichter joins Tucker Carlson to discuss the huge trucker protest as it makes its way to Ottawa...
Tucker Carlson interviews Sheldon Andreas who is one of the truckers participating in the trucker Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.