Global National: Jan. 30, 2022 | 2nd day of trucker convoy protests grind Ottawa businesses to halt

On this episode of Global National: The convoy opposed to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for cross-border truckers among other grievances, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” continued demonstrations in Ottawa for a second day on Sunday.

Many businesses in the area kept their doors closed to avoid further confrontation, since some protesters verbally and physically assaulted staff at some establishments for enforcing public health measures.

David Akin reports from the scene.