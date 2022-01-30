Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, his 21st Grand Slam| Career Highlights of Nadal|Oneindia News

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to clinch his 21st Gland slam victory.
Let's take a look at some of the career highlights of the king of clay.
Rafael Nadal says he is physically "destroyed" after the "most unexpected" victory of his career saw him win the Australian Open..
Tennis hero Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets to nil down to beat Daniil Medvedev and claim an incredible 21st Grand Slam..