Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, his 21st Grand Slam| Career Highlights of Nadal|Oneindia News
Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to clinch his 21st Gland slam victory.

Let's take a look at some of the career highlights of the king of clay.

