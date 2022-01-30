Ms. Pat Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy

Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat's first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend.

Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more.

Ms. Pat: Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Is produced by award winning producers Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions and Reg Tigerman.

It launches globally on Netflix on February 8, 2022.